THE Local Government Association’s community wellbeing group has responded to figures released by the NHS, which revealed that the number of people accessing Stop Smoking services fell by 15 per cent in the past year.

Cllr Izzy Seccombe, who chairs the group, said: ‘Councils are re-evaluating what they do on tobacco control and how to be more effective.

‘Councils remain committed to helping smokers quit, however this is made more difficult by the reductions to the public health budget, which councils use to fund Stop Smoking services.’