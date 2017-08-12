Craft sessions on offer through summer holiday club

A SUMMER holiday club will be offering a number of craft themes, along with children’s entertainment, throughout the rest of this month.

The Holiday Club, which is being held at St Vincent College in Mill Lane, Gosport, gives families a way to spend some quality time together, being both active and creative.

The three dates for the rest of the month are August 15, August 22 and August 29 – each with their own themes for the day.

Tickets cost £4 per child – for more information people can call Square Pegs Charity on (023) 9307 9676 or email hello@squarepegscharity.org.