Crews called to ship leaking chemical

FIREFIGHTERS were called out to a hazardous materials incident.

Crews from Cosham, Meon Valley and others across Hampshire were called out to DP World in Western Avenue, Southampton, at 2.21pm yesterday.

A ship started leaking an alkaline chemical called triethylamine.

Speaking to The News, a spokesman from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘The chemical was leaking on board the ship.

‘Crews used some putty and two sets of freezing apparatus to deal with the hazardous chemical – most of the crews were out by 5.30pm.’