Search

Crews called to ship leaking chemical

Emergency services including the fire and rescue service will be present on the day

Emergency services including the fire and rescue service will be present on the day

Pryzm

POLL: Police object to Pryzm selling alcohol until 3am during week – what do you think?

0
Have your say

FIREFIGHTERS were called out to a hazardous materials incident.

Crews from Cosham, Meon Valley and others across Hampshire were called out to DP World in Western Avenue, Southampton, at 2.21pm yesterday.

A ship started leaking an alkaline chemical called triethylamine.

Speaking to The News, a spokesman from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘The chemical was leaking on board the ship.

‘Crews used some putty and two sets of freezing apparatus to deal with the hazardous chemical – most of the crews were out by 5.30pm.’

Back to the top of the page