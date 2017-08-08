Crews called to unattended cooking fire in Portsmouth flat

Have your say

CREWS have been called to an unattended fire in a city flat.

Firefighters from Southsea and Cosham and an aerial ladder platform were called to tackle a blaze at a flat in Sarah Robinson House, Queen Street at 4.58pm.

The cooking fire, found on the first floor, was soon put out with one pump.

Further personnel were turned away when the fire was found to be out upon arrival.

Police also attended the scene at the time.

The flat is not believed to be extensively damaged.