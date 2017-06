A MAN has been arrested after police received a hoax 999 call claiming a gunman was at a funfair.

Armed police rushed to the funfair in Seafront, Hayling Island, on June 7, between 2.30pm and 3pm it has now emerged. No weapon was found but a man was arrested..

A police spokeswoman said: ‘A 22-year-old man from Hayling Island was arrested on suspicion of cause wasteful employment of police.’

He has been released but is under investigation.