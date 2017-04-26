Arrest made at station after woman seen on bridge

A WOMAN was arrested after all trains between Havant and Chichester were stopped.

It happened on Tuesday evening from about 5pm and the power supply to all lines was then cut.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: ‘At approximately 4.30pm, officers from BTP were called to a railway bridge on Cathedral Way in Chichester following reports of a woman in a precarious position.

‘A 25-year-old woman from Midhurst was safely removed from the bridge and was arrested on suspicion of malicious obstruction.’

She was questioned by police.