Attacker stabs man in ‘unprovoked’ Gosport assault

A MAN was stabbed in an unprovoked attack in Gosport, police said.

The 31-year-old victim was approached in Henville Close, Gosport, by a man he did not know.

A short scuffle ensued and the attacker fled. The victim then realised he had been stabbed in the left forearm.

He was taken to Gosport War Memorial Hospital for surgery.

The man was white, in his early to mid-20s, about 5ft 5ins tall, slim, and was wearing a dark green coloured jacket with fur. Witnesses to the incident on January 13 at 7pm should call police on 101.

Detective Constable Julie Way, of Fratton CID, said: ‘This was a serious, seemingly unprovoked attack that resulted in an injury requiring surgery.

‘We would like anyone who may have witnessed what took place, or remembers seeing a man matching the description given, to call us as soon as possible.’