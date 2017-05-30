Blue badge cheats are punished by council

A TRIO of motorists who used disabled blue badges belonging to dead family members to park for free have been fined.

The cheats where caught out by Portsmouth City Council which successfully prosecuted them all.

Among them was taxi driver David Brown, of Carnarvon Road, Buckland. He was issued a ticket while parked on double yellow lines overnight in the north of the city on two occasions in October.

On each occasion he used a disabled badge which had been cancelled after the death of the badge holder in September. He was fined £1024.96.

Emdadur Rahman, of Chichester Road, North End, was caught by city council civil enforcement officers in November while using his dead dad’s disabled badge to park for free in the city centre. He was fined £1196.75.

John Hart, of Birmingham, was also fined £1,280 for using his dead father’s blue badge to park in The Hard in November.

Clare Wilson, of Beresford Road, North End, was fined £490 for illegally using her mother’s disabled badge to park in Derby Road.

Alan Cufley, the council’s director of transport, environment and business support, was pleased by the prosecutions and said the authority took a ‘firm stance on the abuse of disabled badges’.