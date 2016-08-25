Bookies caught taking bets from under-18s

BOOKIES at Goodwood Racecourse were caught accepting bets from underage gamblers in a sting.

At a race meeting in July, Chichester District Council’s licensing team joined up with the course, the Gambling Commission and Sussex Police for the operation.

A total of 20 test purchases were made by police cadets who were all aged under 18.

Thirteen illegal bets were accepted without challenge and seven were refused. The results mean that 65 per cent of the bets placed were illegal.

Councillor Roger Barrow, the cabinet member for environment at Chichester District Council, said: ‘The results are being carefully considered and the appropriate follow-up action will be taken with each bookmaker who failed a test.’

Sarah Bullen, operations manager at Goodwood said: ‘Goodwood fully supports this initiative.’