BREAKING NEWS: Boy aged 16 arrested as police probe serious sexual assault in Havant

Police are investigating a report of a serious sexual assault in Leigh Park Gardens at Havant.

The incident was reported to have taken plae around 4.30pm this afternoon (Sunday 28 May).

A 16-year-old boy from Havant has been arrested in connection with this incident, police said.

He is currently in police custody.

Police said a cordon would remain in place at the park while investigations continued

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting 44170201468.