BREAKING NEWS: Boy aged 16 arrested as police probe serious sexual assault in Havant

Police are investigating a report of a serious sexual assault in Leigh Park Gardens at Havant.
The incident was reported to have taken plae around 4.30pm this afternoon (Sunday 28 May).
A 16-year-old boy from Havant has been arrested in connection with this incident, police said.
He is currently in police custody.
Police said a cordon would remain in place at the park while investigations continued
Anyone with information should call 101, quoting 44170201468.
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.