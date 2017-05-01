BREAKING: Police seal off street after ‘suspicious’ substance is found

RESIDENTS are in lockdown today after a ‘suspicious substance’ was discovered.

Police have cordoned off Renown Close, in Wecock Farm, near Waterlooville, and have urged locals to stay in their homes and keep their windows and doors shut.

The lockdown has been in place for almost three hours – although emergency services have yet to comment on what the substance discovered is and how much of a health risk it poses.

However, a spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We are in attendance at a house in Renown Close, in Waterlooville.

‘We were called at 4.10pm today after the occupant found a suspicious substance.

‘There’s a cordon in place and nearby residents are being advised to stay inside and keep their windows closed.’

More than a dozen firefighters were called to the incident.

A crew from Waterlooville was joined by one from Cosham, Horndean and Winchester.

A spokesman said: ‘We had four engines in attendance. We were called at 4.21pm and we left at 6.50pm.

‘We were down to assist a police operations.’

Paramedics are understood to have been in attendance.

More details to follow.