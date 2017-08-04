Cannabis campaigners set to hold picnic at Eastney beach

AN ORGANISER of a cannabis awareness picnic has said more than 100 people are due to attend campaigning to legalise the illicit drug.

Simon Dignam, from Hampshire Cannabis Community, will be at Eastney beach between 1pm-6pm tomorrow.

He said: ‘It’s a get together to show our support for the legalisation of cannabis for medical and recreational use.

‘The black market for cannabis is bigger than its ever been, it’s easier to get hold of for all ages now.

‘The government are losing billions per year on the taxes they could get from it and save the police over 600 million per year and hundreds of police hours saved to fight real crime.

‘More countries around the world have legalised cannabis the UK need to follow.’

Officers have previously policed the picnic, which is in its fifth year campaigning for the legalisation of the class B drug.

It follows the final Smokey Bear’s Picnic in 2002 on Southsea Common, Portsmouth, which saw clashes with police.