Caught on camera: Couple steal cash from elderly man outside bank

This is the moment a young woman and her accomplice stole cash from an elderly man outside a bank in Gosport.

Police issued CCTV images this afternoon of a woman and man they want to speak to after what detectives describe as ‘a large quantity of cash’ was stolen from the 87-year-old victim.

The crime happened between 10.40am and 11am yesterday in South Cross Street.

Police said that the victim had been inside Lloyds bank on Gosport High Street where he had withdrawn £1,000. A woman had watched the man inside the bank and when outside, on South Cross Street, approached the victim, along with another man. The pair asked the victim for directions to the local hospital and engaged him in conversation.

When the man and woman left, the victim noticed his cash had been taken from his pocket.

The man and woman are described as having foreign accents, possibly European. The victim said the woman spoke better English than the man.

The woman is described as: she had long dark hair with a fringe, of slim build, approximately 5ft 2ins, wearing a white wool hat, light coloured scarf, black coat with fur around the hood, black knee length dress/top, beige UGG style boots with white fur and carrying a black bag with some kind of pattern or glittery sequins on.

The man is described as: about 6ft, wearing a black baseball cap, black jacket, grey scarf, blue skinny jeans and white trainers.

PC Kerri Harris, said: ‘This was an absolutely despicable incident where two people have deliberately targeted a vulnerable elderly man. He has visited the bank to withdraw money to pay his monthly bills and to spend on Christmas shopping and now he has been left with absolutely nothing.

‘If you think you saw what happened or think you might know the people in the CCTV, please come forward and speak to us. We must find the people responsible and make sure they are held accountable for what they have been done.

‘As always, I would urge people to be vigilant when withdrawing money from banks and cashpoints and to avoid withdrawing large sums of money at a time. If you see anything suspicious, please call us immediately.’

Anyone with information should contact PC Kerri Harris or PC Pamela Collier at Gosport police station on 101.