CCTV released after assault in busy Portsmouth pub

Police have released CCTV of two men they want to speak to about an assault at a busy Portsmouth pub.

A 32-year-old man intervened in an altercation at Thatchers pub in London Road, at about 9.15pm on December 23.

He suffered a facial injury and was taken to hospital.

Detective Constable Duncan Green, from Fratton CID, said: ‘We would like to speak to the two men pictured in connection with this incident.

‘It occurred in a busy pub just before Christmas and there were lots of people around.’

If you have any information call 101, quoting 44160483411.