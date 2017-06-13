CCTV released after man's teeth knocked out in Southsea

THESE images have been released by police after a man's teeth were knocked out in a fight.

Hampshire police said there was an altercation between two groups of men outside of the Wine Vaults, in Albert Road, Southsea between 10.45pm and 11.15pm on June 3.

CCTV released after man assaulted outside Wine Vaults in Southsea on June 3

'A 22-year-old man had his front teeth knocked out and was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital for treatment,' a police spokeswoman said.

'There were a number of people in the area at the time.

'We’d like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident.'

Call 101 quoting 44170210609.

