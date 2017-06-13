CCTV released after man's teeth knocked out in Southsea

THESE images have been released by police after a man's teeth were knocked out in a fight.
Hampshire police said there was an altercation between two groups of men outside of the Wine Vaults, in Albert Road, Southsea between 10.45pm and 11.15pm on June 3.
'A 22-year-old man had his front teeth knocked out and was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital for treatment,' a police spokeswoman said.
'There were a number of people in the area at the time.
'We’d like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident.'
Call 101 quoting 44170210609.