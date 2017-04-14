Concern over Portsmouth woman missing for a week

A WOMAN has been missing for seven days.

Hampshire police are asking for help finding Victoria Evans, 41, from Earlsdon Street, Southsea.

She was last seen on April 7 but there has since been no trace of her.

A spokesman said: ‘Our officers have followed up lots of line of enquiry but have so far been unable to locate her. They are concerned for her wellbeing as she hasn’t been seen by friends or family for a week.’

Victoria is white, slim and has dark drown hair and green eyes.

The spokesman added: ‘Anyone who knows where she may be or thinks they have seen her since she went missing is asked to call us on 101.’