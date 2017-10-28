Damage caused to Gosport Borough FC after break-in

Have your say

GOSPORT Borough FC was broken into last night.

One of the gates to Privett Park was kicked down while the ground’s press box was also smashed to pieces.

The microphone for the PA system was also damaged.

Jeremy Fox, from Gosport Borough FC, said: ‘We came in this morning to find out we had been broken into.

‘The back gate at the ground has been kicked in and that’s how they go in.

‘They broke into the press box and smashed everything up. It meant we arrived this afternoon and had to clear up broken glass and bottles.

‘Anything and everything they could smash, they did smash.

‘The microphone to the PA system was also broken.’

Jeremy said they will be reporting the incident to police.

‘Luckily this is the first time it has happened in a number of years but it still has an effect,’ he added.

‘With the financial problems we have had recently, the cost of replacing the equipment is the biggest problem.

‘The person who normally does the PA brings in his own microphone and equipment but if he wasn’t available we wouldn’t have the PA system for today’s match.’