Drink-driver fined £500

MAGISTRATES have fined a drink-driver.

Lacey-Lee Hampton, 29, of Butterfly Drive, Paulsgrove, admitted drink-driving in Mile End Road, Portsmouth.

She was caught in a Ford Fiesta on April 8.

City magistrates banned her from driving for 36 months. A test showed she had 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than the 35mg legal limit.

She was also fined £200 after admitting drink-driving in Woodcroft Lane, Waterlooville, on March 27.

She must pay a £30 victim fee, a £300 fine and £85 prosecution costs for drink-driving.

And she was fined £50 after admitting having cocaine, a class A drug, but received no separate penalty after admitting driving without a licence and without insurance.