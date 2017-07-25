Driver cleared of causing the death of motorcyclist Julie Corben in Fareham

A DRIVER has today been cleared of causing a fatal crash.

Elaine Dorey was cleared by a jury of causing motorcyclist Julie Corben’s death by careless driving.

Julie Corben

The verdict was returned after just over an hour of deliberations, following a seven-day trial at Portsmouth Crown Court.

The prosecution case was that Mrs Dorey, 63, of Westcroft Road, Gosport, had caused the crash by going through a red light in a Fiat Doblo when crossing The Avenue, the A27 from Peak Lane to Catisfield Road in Fareham.

Mrs Dorey denied the charge.

An inquest held in Portsmouth found the death of Mrs Corben, of Hook Lane, Warsash, was an accident.