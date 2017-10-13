E-fit released as hunt continues for man who assaulted 12-year-old girl in Gosport

Police have released an e-fit of a man they would like to speak about the attempted sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in Gosport.

Officers have increased their presence around the town after the incident on Wednesday morning, in an alleyway off Weymouth Avenue.

The girl was walking to school when a man grabbed her by the arm and tried to put his hand down her top.

She managed to struggle free and run away.

The man has been described as white, in his early 40s, about six foot tall and of muscular build, with short, blonde greasy hair.

The girl told police he was wearing a dark blue hooded top.

Yesterday Gosport District Commander, Chief Inspector Sharon Woolrich said: ‘I understand that this type of incident will be of concern to local parents. Officers will be patrolling the area around Weymouth and Eastbourne Avenues every morning and afternoon when school children will be in the area for the next few weeks.

‘We are also speaking to schools and our partners to offer advice on personal safety. I’d remind children to walk in groups where possible and to stick to well trafficked and well-lit areas.’