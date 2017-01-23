Filmmakers making documentary about Ben Moynihan who attacked women in Portsmouth

A TV crew has been in Portsmouth making a documentary about a teenager jailed for horrifying attacks on women.

Ben Moynihan was 17 when he stabbed the three, aged 20, 45 and 67, in the summer of 2014 in Cosham and Wymering.

The teenager was jailed for 21 years after his trial at Winchester Crown Court.

Now a film crew from Peninsula Television is in the city until today hoping to understand why the teenager attacked the women.

Producer Hilary Johnson said: ‘We want to pick apart why he became involved in that. Really what we want to do is learn to understand why would a guy do this so young?

‘Maybe we can provide some education in terms of what to look out for in kids who are more vulnerable – it’s not necessarily they come from bad backgrounds.’

The show, focused on teenage killers, is set to be screened on CBS UK in April this year.

It will feature psychologists and psychiatrists analysing the case.

The crew visited The News this week and have interviewed Hilsea ward councillors Hannah Hockaday and Scott Harris as part of the documentary.

Moynihan stabbed each of his victims with a steak knife he had taken from his mother’s home in The Ridings, Hilsea, Portsmouth.

During the trial two years ago this month it emerged he kept a ‘diary of evil’ and recorded a chilling video in his bedroom.

In the recording he said: ‘I’m still a virgin, everyone is losing it before me, which is why you’re my chosen target.’

Waving a knife at the camera and then holding a lit cigarette lighter, he said: ‘Shall I stab you in the neck or in the heart, shall I slash your throat or should I just cigarette lighter you or just fire you?’

Moynihan admitted wounding the women, who each received a superficial wound to the breast, but denied attempted murder.

But jurors convicted him of three charges of attempted murder at trial after hearing the teenager had researched Moors murderer Ian Brady.