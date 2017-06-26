Group of 20 attack boy, 17, with glass bottle in assault at party

A TEENAGER was hit in the face with a glass bottle after being surrounded by a group of 20 men and boys.

The teenager was at a party at Strawberry Fields, in Warsash, when he was attacked on Saturday at around 10.30pm.

He suffered a cut to his upper lip, a cut to his head and bruising to his face.

PC Gemma Dunn, said: 'I would like to appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident to come forward and speak to us.

'It is possible there may have been other people in the area at the time, perhaps dog walkers, who would’ve seen what happened.

'I would urge anyone with information to get in touch with us.'

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said the victim's backpack, mobile phone and clothes were stolen.

She added the person who hit him with the bottle was white, slim and had a shaved head.

Call police on 101 quoting 44170242030 with any information.