Guidance is given out by the police ahead of Halloween

TRICK or treaters are being warned by police not to scare elderly residents this Halloween.
A police spokesman said: ‘Be respectful to others’ property if they don’t answer the door or offer a treat. Playing a trick could get you into trouble and may amount to a criminal offence.’
Officers are also giving advice to elderly and vulnerable people worried about this year’s celebration.
Advice for elderly and the vulnerable includes:
n If you do not know who is calling at your house, you do not need to open the door.
n Try to see who is at the door by looking through a spy hole or window before opening the door.
n If you have a chain on your door – keep this in place when opening the door. If you feel threatened in your home, contact the police.
Police are also urging parents trick or treating to follow these tips:
n Make sure children wearing costumes also wear reflective clothing or tape and carry a torch.
n Children trick or treating should go out in a group, preferably accompanied by an adult.
n Older youngsters should let parents know where they are going and when they will be back.
n Children should carry a mobile phone in a pocket or bag.
n Make sure children know not to enter anyone’s house or to accept lifts from strangers.
n Be aware of ‘no trick or treaters’ posters.