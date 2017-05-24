Hampshire police say more officers to patrol ‘busy locations’ after Manchester attack

People could see more police officers - including armed officers - on the streets of Hampshire following the bombing attack in Manchester, police have warned.

In a post on social media Hampshire Constabulary said residents should not be surprised to see more officers in ‘busy locations’, including train stations and shopping centres.

Armed police at Manchester Arena after the explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

It comes as the UK terror threat level was raised to ‘critical’ following Monday night’s atrocity.

In a Facebook message, the force said: ‘As part of the national plans in relation to the move to critical, ACC Amanda Pearson is reminding the public not to be surprised if they see additional police officers - including armed officers - in busy locations in Hampshire such as train stations and shopping centres.’

Prime Minister Theresa May has raised the level to its highest possible rating, meaning another attack is expected imminently.

In a live televised statement from Downing Street, Mrs May said the military could be deployed to support armed police officers.

People will see an increased presence of armed police across sites in Portsmouth. But this is just a precaution and is nothing to be worried about Cllr Donna Jones, Portsmouth City Council leader

Late last night, civic leaders across Portsmouth were given a briefing about the heightened threat level.

The News understands that a further meeting is due to take place this morning between Portsmouth City Council leaders and police over what armed presence could be expected in the city.

It comes amid concerns about this weekend’s Mutiny Festival, which is set to see tens of thousands of revellers flocking to Portsmouth.

Councillor Donna Jones, leader of Portsmouth City Council, today sought to reassure the public that all necessary precautions were being taken to bolster security.

22 people were killed in Monday's attack in Manchester. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

Speaking to The News, Cllr Jones said: ‘People will see an increased presence of armed police across sites in Portsmouth.

‘But this is just a precaution and is nothing to be worried about.’

She added: ‘People just been to be extremely vigilant. If they see anything, they should contact police.’

Penny Mordaunt, Tory MP candidate for Portsmouth North and former armed forces minister, added: ‘I had a briefing from police last night and the public should be reassured at the thoroughness of what is being done.’

Monday night’s attack at a concert by US pop star Ariana Grande left 22 people dead, including an eight-year-old girl, and dozens injured.

The attacker has been named as Salman Abedi, a 22-year-old man from Manchester.