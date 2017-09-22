Here’s who’s done what

Have your say

- Ashley Martin, 36, of no fixed address, was jailed for 12 weeks.

He admitted using racially-aggravated threatening, abusive insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour thereby causing harassment, alarm or distress.

He must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

- Curt Stevenson, 33, of Merchistoun Road, Horndean, admitted theft of four Yankee candles from Clinton Cards on June 5 in Portsmouth.

He must pay £87.96 compensation.

Stevenson admitted failing to surrender to custody on June 2 and August 10.

He also admitted theft of meat from Co-op worth £36 on July 20. He must pay £36 compensation.

In total he was given an eight-week prison term suspended for 12 months.

- Jason Doyle, 45, of Turner Avenue, Gosport, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.

Magistrates imposed an 18-month conditional discharge with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He also admitted assaulting a police officers and was given an 18-month conditional discharge. Both offences were committed on July 14.

- Rachel Newell, 49, of Howard Road, Portsmouth, admitted failing to promptly notify the Department for Work and Pensions about a change of circumstance that will affect her housing benefit.

She committed the offence between August 3, 2015, and July 31, 2016.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge. She must pay a £30 victim surcharge.

- Hannah Clutterbuck, 29, of Rockrose Way, Paulsgrove, admitted drink-driving on July 20 in Portchester Road, Fareham.

A test revealed he had 48 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than the 35mg limit.

She must pay a £175 fine, a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Magistrates banned her from driving for a year.

- Laura Durrant, 33, of Nelson Road, Portsmouth, admitted drink-driving on July 30 in Fratton Road.

She had 55 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35mg.

Durrant must pay a £150 fine, a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Magistrates banned her from driving for 12 months.