Here’s who’s done what

- Ashley Martin, 36, of no fixed address, was jailed for 12 weeks.
He admitted using racially-aggravated threatening, abusive insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour thereby causing harassment, alarm or distress.
He must pay a £115 victim surcharge.
- Curt Stevenson, 33, of Merchistoun Road, Horndean, admitted theft of four Yankee candles from Clinton Cards on June 5 in Portsmouth.
He must pay £87.96 compensation.
Stevenson admitted failing to surrender to custody on June 2 and August 10.
He also admitted theft of meat from Co-op worth £36 on July 20. He must pay £36 compensation.
In total he was given an eight-week prison term suspended for 12 months.
- Jason Doyle, 45, of Turner Avenue, Gosport, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.
Magistrates imposed an 18-month conditional discharge with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
He also admitted assaulting a police officers and was given an 18-month conditional discharge. Both offences were committed on July 14.
- Rachel Newell, 49, of Howard Road, Portsmouth, admitted failing to promptly notify the Department for Work and Pensions about a change of circumstance that will affect her housing benefit.
She committed the offence between August 3, 2015, and July 31, 2016.
Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge. She must pay a £30 victim surcharge.
- Hannah Clutterbuck, 29, of Rockrose Way, Paulsgrove, admitted drink-driving on July 20 in Portchester Road, Fareham.
A test revealed he had 48 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than the 35mg limit.
She must pay a £175 fine, a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Magistrates banned her from driving for a year.
- Laura Durrant, 33, of Nelson Road, Portsmouth, admitted drink-driving on July 30 in Fratton Road.
She had 55 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35mg.
Durrant must pay a £150 fine, a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Magistrates banned her from driving for 12 months.
