Hero PC who jumped 30ft off bridge nominated for police bravery award

PC Neal Skinner

A HERO police officer who jumped 30ft into icy water to save a man has been nominated for a bravery award.

Dog handler PC Neal Skinner will be recognised at the Police Bravery Awards next month in London.

It comes after PC Skinner and another officer approached a man who was stood on a bridge over Langstone Harbour at Hayling Island threatening to jump.

PC Skinner said: ‘I told him that if he jumped, I was going to jump in after him. He said he didn’t want me to jump in, but I said it wasn’t negotiable because that was my job.”

After 40 minutes the man jumped, followed by PC Skinner who swam after the man being dragged by a strong current.

The officer on the shore threw a life ring as PC Skinner grabbed the man.

PC Skinner said: ‘I don’t feel like a hero. I’m sure every police officer in my situation would have done the same.’

John Apter, chairman of Hampshire Police Federation said: ‘PC Skinner showed great courage and compassion and acted instinctively to help another.’

Olivia Pinkney, chief constable of Hampshire Constabulary, added: ‘PC Skinner demonstrated great bravery. His selfless actions resulted in the life of another being saved.

‘This was an act of courage, professionalism and dedication, I am so proud of Neal.’

