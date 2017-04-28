Horses seized after concerns for health

POLICE and the RSPCA seized six horses after fears about their health.

Hampshire police said they and the charity executed a warrant under the Animal Welfare Act at a site in Denmead on Thursday.

The horses were seized due to their poor health and are now being looked after by the RSPCA.

Improvement notices have been issued to the owner due to the condition of some of the remaining horses, in addition to environmental issues on the land.

The RSPCA will now interview the owner. The charity is leading the investigation.

PC Lee Skinner from Hampshire Constabulary’s Country Watch team said: ‘This is a great example of police and RSPCA officers working together to safeguard the health of animals.

‘Wildlife and rural crime is treated seriously by the Country Watch team and public support is vital to us. If you have any concerns for the safety of animals, please call 101.’

Andy Robbins from the RSPCA said: ‘We are extremely pleased to have teamed up with Hampshire Constabulary on this matter to ensure the health and welfare of these particular horses.’

He said the RSPCA received more than 19,500 complaints about equines each year.