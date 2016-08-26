Hunt for ‘pale man’ who flashed two girls

TWO young girls have been flashed by a man in the street, police said.

The girls, both 11, fled after they were flashed in Lower Drayton Lane at the junction of Kirton Road, in Drayton, at 6pm.

Hampshire police said the man did not say anything to them or touch them but ‘indecently exposed’ himself.

He was white, pale, in his 40s or 50s, 5ft 11in, of average build and had brown eyes.

The man had short black hair with a bit of grey at the side and was wearing black clothing.

Detective Constable Mike Barton said: ‘We have not received any similar reports in the area and are speaking to a number of individuals as part of our enquiries.

‘I’d urge anyone who was in the area at the time and who saw what happened to contact us by calling 101.’

Anyone with information can contact investigating officer Det Con Barton at Fratton police station on 101 quoting 4416031204.

Alternatively call the charity Crimestoppers line on 0800 555 111 where information can be left anonymously.

Also see hampshire.police.uk/internet/do-it-online/online-forms/message-for-officer.html