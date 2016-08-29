In the Courts – latest update

n Samuel Dix, 27, of Gosport Road, Fareham, admitted criminal damage to a car in Fareham on July 16.

He must pay £106.92 compensation and was handed a 12-month conditional discharge.

Dix must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Bonnie Jeffries, 28, of Canons Barn Close, Fareham, admitted fraud by false representation on October 23, 2013.

He falsely indicated in a job application for Poundstretcher that he had no previous convictions.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with a £15 victim surcharge.

He must pay £35 prosecution costs.

n James McLauchlan, 56, of Falklands Close, Lee-on-the-Solent, admitted drink-driving on July 29 in Newgate Lane, Fareham.

A test revealed he had 101 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than double the 35mg legal limit.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 60 hours unpaid work.

He was banned from driving for two years and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Tully Osmond, 19, of Gudge Heath Lane, admitted drug-driving on May 20 in Fareham.

He was driving a Ford Fiesta in Thorni Avenue when he was caught.

A test showed he had Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 12 months.

Osmond must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Charlotte Keaton, 35, of Gosport Road, Fareham, admitted being drunk and disorderly in Quay Street, Fareham, on August 3.

Magistrates fined her £25 with a £30 victim surcharge and detained her in court.

n Jerome Donaldson, 20, of Central Park Avenue, Dagenham, admitted possession of cannabis, a class B drug, on April 30 in Portsmouth.

He was fined £80 with a £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Magistrates ordered the cannabis be forfeited and destroyed.

He was ordered to be detained in court as part of the punishment.

n Anthony Holmes, 38, of Cairo Terrace, Buckland, admitted theft of alcohol worth £110 from Tesco.

Magistrates imposed a one-week prison sentence suspended for 11 months.

He must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

n Christopher Riley, 42, of Ham Lane, Gosport, admitted theft of trainers worth £56 from Bike in Gunwharf Quays on April 2.

Magistrates fined him £40 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.