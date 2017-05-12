In the Courts – latest update

n Cheryl Tanner, 32, of Norgett Way, Fareham, admitted theft of £140.87 worth of clothes from New Look in High Street, Gosport, on March 3.

Tanner also admitted theft of a radiator and water heater worth £264 from B&Q on January 13 in Purbrook Way, Havant.

And she admitted stealing makeup from Boots in Fareham on February 14.

Magistrates imposed a community order with six-month drug rehabilitation requirement. She must complete 30 days of rehabilitation activities and pay an £85 victim surcharge.

n Daniel Braithwaite, 21, of Sandy Beach Estate, Hayling Island, admitted criminal damage to a mirror on March 20.

Magistrates fined him £30 with a £30 victim surcharge and £40 prosecution costs to pay.

He also admitted failing to surrender to custody on April 20 and was detained in court.

n James Hilliar, 20, of Harkness Drive, Waterlooville, admitted drink-driving on April 8 in Church Road, Portsmouth.

A test revealed he had 58 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work.

Hilliar must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Magistrates banned him from driving for 16 months.

He also admitted taking a vehicle without consent, failing to stop, driving without a licence and without insurance.

n Laura McCreery, 22, of Trimaran Road, Warsash, admitted assaulting a paramedic by beating him.

Magistrates fined her £80 with £50 compensation to pay to the paramedic.

McCreery must also pay a £30 victim surcharge and £25 prosecution costs.

n David Stedman, 48, of Mariners Way, Gosport, admitted theft of a television worth £135 from Asda on February 11 in Gosport.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge. He must pay £135 compensation, a £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Mark Wareham, 52, of Letcombe Place, Horndean, admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath and was fined £440.

It happened in Portsmouth on April 8. Magistrates has been banned from driving for 18 months.

Wareham must pay a £44 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Adam Archer, 33, of Shaftesbury Road, Southsea, admitted criminal damage to two British Transport Police vehicles on April 7.

He received a community order with eight-week electronic curfew. Archer must pay £200 compensation.