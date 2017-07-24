In the Courts – latest update

n Jordan Hills, 23, of Hordle Road, Havant, admitted racially-aggravated assault in North Street, Havant, on December 23 last year.
He was given 15 days of rehabilitation activities under a community order.
Hills must complete a drug rehabilitation requirement.
Hills was fined £250 with an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
He admitted criminal damage to a window at Domino’s Pizza at North Street Arcade, Havant, on the same day.
Hills must pay £250 compensation for the damage.
n Shanice Honess, 24, of Greywell Road, Leigh Park, admitted assault by beating on December 23 last year.
Magistrates imposed a community order with 15 days of rehabilitation activities.
Honess must pay a £100 fine, a £200 compensation and £85 victim surcharge.
n Billy Hood, 22, of San Diego Road, Gosport, admitted assault by beating on March 18 in Gosport.
Magistrates imposed a community order with 20 days of rehabilitation activities.
A restraining order bans him from contacting the victim for a year.
He also admitted assault by beating on March 28 in Gosport.
n Connor Meadows, 22, of Forton Road, Gosport, was found guilty of assault by beating on March 4 on the M27 at Fareham.
Magistrates imposed a community order with 20 days of rehabilitation activities and 80 hours of unpaid work.
He must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £620 prosecution costs.
n Rhyce Knauf, 26, of no fixed address, admitted being drunk and disorderly in Albert Road, Southsea, on May 17.
He was fined £100 with a £30 victim surcharge and jailed for seven days in default of payment.
n Scott Everett, 22, of no fixed address, admitted assault by beating on May 6 in Portsmouth and was jaile for 10 weeks.
He also admitted breaching a restraining order by going to a property, in Byerley Road, Fratton, and contacting a woman.
He received a 10-week concurrent sentence.
