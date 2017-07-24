In the Courts – latest update

Have your say

n Jordan Hills, 23, of Hordle Road, Havant, admitted racially-aggravated assault in North Street, Havant, on December 23 last year.

He was given 15 days of rehabilitation activities under a community order.

Hills must complete a drug rehabilitation requirement.

Hills was fined £250 with an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

He admitted criminal damage to a window at Domino’s Pizza at North Street Arcade, Havant, on the same day.

Hills must pay £250 compensation for the damage.

n Shanice Honess, 24, of Greywell Road, Leigh Park, admitted assault by beating on December 23 last year.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 15 days of rehabilitation activities.

Honess must pay a £100 fine, a £200 compensation and £85 victim surcharge.

n Billy Hood, 22, of San Diego Road, Gosport, admitted assault by beating on March 18 in Gosport.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

A restraining order bans him from contacting the victim for a year.

He also admitted assault by beating on March 28 in Gosport.

n Connor Meadows, 22, of Forton Road, Gosport, was found guilty of assault by beating on March 4 on the M27 at Fareham.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 20 days of rehabilitation activities and 80 hours of unpaid work.

He must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £620 prosecution costs.

n Rhyce Knauf, 26, of no fixed address, admitted being drunk and disorderly in Albert Road, Southsea, on May 17.

He was fined £100 with a £30 victim surcharge and jailed for seven days in default of payment.

n Scott Everett, 22, of no fixed address, admitted assault by beating on May 6 in Portsmouth and was jaile for 10 weeks.

He also admitted breaching a restraining order by going to a property, in Byerley Road, Fratton, and contacting a woman.

He received a 10-week concurrent sentence.