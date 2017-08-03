In the Courts – latest update

Have your say

n Dale Edmonds, 41, of Colbury Grove, Havant, admitted drink-driving in Station Road, Portsmouth, on May 26.

He was fined £80 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs to pay.

Magistrates banned him from driving for 12 months.

A test revealed he had 41 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than the 35mcg legal limit.

n Daryl Fewings, 49, of Spinner Drive, Havant, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour in Southsea on May 28.

He was fined £83 with a £30 victim surcharge and £40 prosecution costs to pay.

n Maureen Murphy, 72, of St Vincent Road, Gosport, admitted drink-driving in Grange Road, Gosport, on May 28.

Magistrates fined her £120 with a 17-month driving ban.

A test revealed she had 82 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than double the 35mcg legal limit.

She must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Sara Hodgkinson, 31, of Magpie Walk, Waterlooville, admitted theft of food from Tesco in Waterlooville on January 3.

Magistrates fined her £80 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Hodgkinson was detained in court.

n Amy Vanegas-Rubio, 41, of Barclay Close, Cassidy Road, London, admitted of £250 worth of clothes from Nike in Portsmouth on April 28.

She admitted theft of jeans worth £260 from Levis on the same day.

And she admitted theft of a cream coat worth £190 from Hugo Boss, and a theft of shirts worth £220 from Ralph Lauren.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

She has no previous convictions.

n Richard Goodall, 38, of Maytree Avenue, Worthing, admitted harassment of a woman in Waterloo Street, Portsmouth, between November 3 last year and February 11.

He sent her electronic messages knowing that she wanted no further contact.

A restraining order bans him from contacting the woman for a year.

Goodall was fined £300 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Alexander Johnston, 37, of Victoria Road North, Portsmouth, admitted harassment of a woman in Southsea between May 17 and May 25.

He repeatedly sent emails to her and attended her home.

A restraining order bans him from contacting the victim for a year.

He was fined £120 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.