In the Courts – latest update

n Rafiur Rahman, 26, of Tideway Gardens, Southsea, admitted drug-driving in Clarendon Road, Southsea, on May 6.

He was fined £329 with a £32 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Rahman was banned from driving for 12 months.

He was caught with Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

Rahman admitted having cannabis, a class B drug, on the same day.

Magistrates ordered that the drug must be destroyed.

n Samuel Stokes, 29, of The Hundred, Romsey, admitted having a knife at Fratton train station on July 21.

He was handed a 16-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months.

Stokes must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

The knife must be forfeited and destroyed.

n Reece Cianni, 22, of Talbot Road, Southsea, admitted assault at Portsmouth Central police station on June 14.

He also admitted criminal damage in Botley Drive, Leigh Park, on the day before.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 25 days of rehabilitation activities.

He was fined £25 for the damage and must pay an £85 victim surcharge.

n Aaron Lawson, 27, of Cheltenham Road, Paulsgrove, admitted theft of meat from One Stop in Fareham on June 3.

He admitted assault by beating on June 3 in Fareham.

Lawson also admitted theft of meat from BP Express in Portchester on May 2, theft of cheese from Co-op in Portsmouth on March 14 and theft of meat from BP Express on April 12.

Magistrates imposed an eight-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months with £314.15 compensation to pay.

n Robin Pullen, 48, of Frogmore, Fareham, admitted breaching a restraining order by going to an address in Fareham on August 9.

Magistrates imposed an eight-week prison term suspended for a year.

He must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

n Eren Gulersoy, 26, of Somerset Close, London, admitted having an article for use in fraud.

The items were a bluetooth earpiece and mobile phone.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 120 hours of unpaid work.

He must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Magistrates ordered that the phone and earpiece must be forfeited and destroyed.

Police caught him on January 24 in Portsmouth, the court heard.