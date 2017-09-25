In the Courts– latest update

Have your say

n Kimberly Fisher, 31, of Middle Park Way, Havant, admitted failing to comply with a community order and was fined £25 with £30 costs.

n Richard Stanhope, 46, of Eastern Road, Baffins, was found guilty of driving while unfit through drugs on May 13 in Burrfields Road.

He was found guilty of failing to provide a specimen of urine when suspected of an offence, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

Stanhope was fined £440 with a £30 victim surcharge, and was banned from driving for a year.

n Thomas Coleman-Spiller, 57, of Highland Road, Southsea, was found guilty of racially-aggravated assault by beating between March 2 and 5. He was fined £625 with a £62.50 victim surcharge and £620 prosecution costs.

n Danny Aplin, 27, of Newbolt Road, Portsmouth, admitted assault by beating on July 21 in Portsmouth.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 20 days of rehabilitation activities. Aplin was fined £25 with £25 compensation, and an £85 victim surcharge.

n Benjamin King, 19, of Edinburgh Road, Portsmouth, admitted taking a BMW without consent between October 29, 2016, and November 2, 2016.

He took it from Queens Road in Portsmouth. King was jailed for 12 weeks with a two-year driving ban.

n Hannah Stokoe, 30, of Soberton Road, Havant, admitted assaulting a PC in Grafton Street, Portsmouth, on July 22.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 15 days of rehabilitation activities. Stokoe must pay £100 compensation, an £80 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

n Scott Hek, 28, of Eastwood Close, Hayling Island, admitted two charges of drug-driving on June 16 in Eastern Road, Portsmouth.

Magistrates fined him £225 for each offence with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He was banned from driving for a year.

He was banned from driving for a year.

n Rupert Lyderkker, 43, of Wagg Drove, Langport, Somerset, admitted assault in Portsmouth on August 1.

He also admitted assault by beating on the same day.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with £100 compensation to pay to each victim.

He must also pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

n Curtis Coombes, 30, of South Street, Gosport, admitted assault by beating on July 15 in Gosport.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 15 days of rehabilitation. He was fined £80 with an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.