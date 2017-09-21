Increase in complaints against Hampshire police

Have your say

THE number of complaints against police in the county has increased, a police watchdog has revealed.

Complaints recorded by the Independent Police Complaints Commission went from 868 in 2015/16 to 931 in 2016/17.

The force declined to comment.

Sussex police saw an increase, up 19 to 935.

IPCC figures show the number of allegations overall went up to 1,604 from 1,546.

IPCC chairwoman Dame Anne Owers said: ‘The public needs to have a high level of confidence in the police complaints system.’

The IPCC said handling was ‘inconsistent’ across the UK.