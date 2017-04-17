Magistrates jail fraudster

A THIEF was jailed for 26 weeks after stealing bank cards and buying booze.

Ricky Hobbins, 30, of no fixed address, admitted theft of three banks cards and a business fuel card from Lester Road, Gosport, on March 1.

He admitted theft of a purse with a bank card from an address in Lancaster Close, Lee-on-the-Solent, on March 5.

Hobbins admitted two charges of fraud by false representation after using one card in Co-op, Forton Road, Gosport, on March 1 to buy scratch cards and alcohol, and using another card in a shop in Brockhurst Road on March 5 to buy tobacco, alcohol and scratch cards. He admitted theft of £40 from a car in Vernon Road, Gosport, on February 16 and taking a moped without consent on February 19 in Forton Road.