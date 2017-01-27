Man arrested on suspicion of murdering woman

DETECTIVES have arrested a man on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman on the Isle of Wight.

Police discovered the 45-year-old woman in a ‘seriously ill’ state after they were called to a The Avenue, Gurnard, shortly after 4.10pm yesterday.

She was rushed to St Mary’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Hampshire Constabulary have today said that a 60-year-old man from Sandown is being held on suspicion of murder.