Man charged with sexual assault

POLICE have charged a man with kidnap and sexual assualt.
Hampshire Constabulary charged Elvis Williams, 57 from Mosaic Close, Southampton, after an incident involving a woman from Fareham.
The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday July 30 in Bedford Place, Southampton.
A spokesperson for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘A 30-year-old woman from Fareham got into a car just before 2am in Bedford Place, believing it to be a taxi.
‘The woman was sexually assaulted over her clothing before being left near junction 9 of the M27.
‘The woman was left with no physical injuries.’
Williams will appear before Southampton Magistrates Court.
