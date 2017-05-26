Man in court after boy has injuries to fingers

A MAN has appeared in court after police said a 17-year-old boy suffered serious injuries to his fingers.

Kevin Penman, 25, of Copnor Road, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, affray, criminal damage and possessing cannabis, a controlled drug of class B.

He appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday after an incident on Friday night.

It comes after a 17-year-old boy was rushed to plastic surgery specialists at Odstock Hospital, in Salisbury, on Friday night.

The incident took place between 11.15pm and 11.50pm after two groups of youths involved in an altercation ended up in Copnor Takeaway, in Copnor Road, Portsmouth.

Penman was remanded into custody to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on June 19.