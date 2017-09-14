Man walking through Havant with gun is arrested

A MAN reportedly carrying a gun was arrested by police today.
The 50-year-old was spotted in Prospect Lane, West Leigh, at 5.45am, police said.
The man was soon arrested by officers in the street.
A police spokeswoman added: ‘Officers attended the scene and arrested a 50-year-old man from Portsmouth.
‘Officers recovered a toy gun and a bladed article.’
‘The man has been released from custody but remains under investigation.’
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.