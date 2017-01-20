Mobility scooter rider, 80, in hospital after 'serious' Gosport crash

A PENSIONER on a mobility scooter was rushed to hospital with broken bones after being hit by a car.

Police said a silver Audi A4 estate crashed into the 80-year-old man as he was crossing Weevil Lane, close to the junction with Mumby Road, in Gosport.

It happened yesterday at around 10.30am.



A spokesman said: 'The mobility scooter rider was taken to QA Hospital in Cosham to be treated for injuries including broken bones.

'His condition is described as serious, but stable. No-one else was hurt.'

Witnesses should call Sergeant Mark Ingram from the Roads Policing Unit at Havant Police Station on 101, quoting 441700232923.