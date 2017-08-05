More than £1.3m worth of fake Apple products recovered by council

MORE than £1.3m worth of fake Apple products have been recovered in the biggest seizure within a council’s history.
A phone call six months ago about an overheating charger has led to West Sussex County Council capturing a huge number of Apple chargers, batteries, cables, headphones and adapters.
Its seizure in a warehouse in London came after a resident rang the council’s trading standards team after purchasing a charger from a ship in Haywards Heath, West Sussex.
Despite being branded an official Apple product, it was found to be too hot when charging a laptop.
The team carried out a test purchase at the store where it was later confirmed to be a fake – leading the team to stores in Brighton and then a warehouse in Kingston-upon-Thames where the entirety of the fake stock was recovered.
Richard Sargeant, the trading standards’ team manager said: ‘This operation uncovered the highest value haul of fake products we have ever been involved in. It shows the team’s importance.’
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.