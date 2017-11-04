Murder investigation launched after police called to Hayling Island restaurant

Have your say

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after police were called to a restaurant on Hayling Island.

Ambulance staff were called to the Gandhi Restaurant in Hollow Lane at about 1am this morning.

A 65-year-old man was taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital but died shortly before 10am.

Three men, aged 32, 34 and 37, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A police cordon is currently in place around the restaurant.

Police are looking for anyone with information about the incident, and to speak to anyone who dined at the restaurant on Friday evening.

Call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.