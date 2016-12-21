Pair released after city ‘clown’ stabbing

TWO people have been released after a man was stabbed in a ‘clown mask confrontation’.

A 34-year-old woman and a man, 18, were released after returning bail this week.

It comes after a man was stabbed in Sedgley Close, Southsea, following reports of a little girl in a clown mask being confronted on October 27 at 8.30pm

Another 18-year-old arrested in the incident has been re-bailed until March 24.

A 17-year-old boy was due to return bail yesterday.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 44160406459.