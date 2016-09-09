Parents’ anguish as TV show charts appeal by man convicted of murdering Paula Poolton

PARENTS of a woman murdered after vanishing have spoken out against a film set to chart her killer’s bid for freedom.

Paula Poolton, 40, of Course Park Crescent, Titchfield, was found dead in the boot of her car having been stabbed eight times.

Murderer Roger Kearney

Roger Kearney, a postal worker and her lover, was ultimately convicted of her murder in 2010 and jailed for life with a minimum of 15 years.

On Wednesday the BBC revealed a film, the two-part Conviction: Murder At The Station, will be screened this month.

Kearney has always denied the murder and refuses to confess, meaning he is not eligible for parole.

Now Paula’s parents Phil Cross, 81, and Jenny, 74, have told The News of their anguish over the documentary.

Speaking at their home in Sarisbury Green, Mrs Cross said she knew her nightmares of Paula calling for her help from the boot of the car will return as the killing has been brought up.

‘He’s not innocent. Twelve jurors all agreed he was guilty.’ Mrs Cross said.

‘It doesn’t matter if he walks or not, as far as we’re concerned he definitely murdered Paula.’

Both parents attended the six-week trial at Winchester Crown Court in 2010, occasionally coming across Kearney, who was on bail, in a corridor.

Mr Cross added: ‘I sat there and all the evidence I heard makes sense. He came across in that court as he did to most people – arrogantly.

‘No-one got in that (witness) box and gave him a good character reference.’

Both of Paula’s parents reject the idea there can ever be closure over their daughter’s murder but have been able to move on with their lives.

Mrs Cross said: ‘I believe in moving on.

‘I don’t believe in closure, I don’t think there’s such a word. I will never forget it. You get the feelings back again.’

Paula went missing on October 17, 2008 and was found 11 days later dead in the boot of her car in Duncan Road, near Swanwick train station.

Kearney’s lawyers put in an appeal against the conviction a month after he was sentenced for the crime.

Papers seen by The News show the Criminal Cases Review Commission is now reviewing the murder case.

In one letter dated in June, the case review manager said: ‘The case is not yet ready for a decision to be made as to whether to refer Mr Kearney’s conviction for a new appeal.’

A letter to Paula’s parents from Richard Bond, head of factual at Raw TV, said: ‘We are mindful of the sensitive nature of the subject matter, and remain committed to minimising any distress.’