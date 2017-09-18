Pensioner, 72, found dead in Hampshire river

A PENSIONER was found dead in a river, police have confirmed.
The 72-year-old was found in Curbridge Creek at 11.57am today.
Hampshire police tonight said the man’s death was not being treated as suspicious.
