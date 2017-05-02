Pervert jailed for targeting girls on social media

A MAN has been jailed after targeting children on social media.

Roofer Mitchell Jones, 23, was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on three counts of sexual activity with a child aged 14 and one of sexual activity with a child aged 15.

He admitted all the charges and was jailed for four-and-a-half years.

Detective Constable David Midgley, of Chichester investigations, said: ‘This case demonstrates how the police tenaciously investigate such crimes.

‘After we examined Jones’ mobile phone, further potential witnesses were identified and they subsequently assisted us.

‘By their very nature, these young girls were vulnerable.

‘They have shown great character and bravery in supporting the police and, with their evidence, the court has held Jones accountable for his actions.’

Jones, of Nyton Road, Aldingbourne, near Chichester, abused a 14-year-old girl in Chichester over three months in early 2015, and also a girl aged 15 in Hampshire around the same time. He met both via social media.

Jones will be on the sex offenders’ register for life, with a sexual harm prevention order restricting his access to young children and computers for life.

The NSPCC said Jones exploited the victims.

A spokeswoman said: ‘His calculated and predatory actions will have had a devastating impact on his victims and we hope they are receiving the right help and support to move forward with their lives.’