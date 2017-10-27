Search

PICTURES: Police release 30 photos after Pompey disorder

Photo of a man police want to speak to after disorder at the Pompey v Oldham game on September 30, 2017.
Photo of a man police want to speak to after disorder at the Pompey v Oldham game on September 30, 2017.
SAFETY Alan Mak with Rebecca Roe-Stacey and road safety campaigners in Leigh Park

ALAN MAK: Killer drivers should pay by facing life sentences

0
Have your say

AGGRESSIVE disorder that spilled out of Fratton Park into the streets of Portsmouth has sparked an urgent police appeal to find these 30 men.