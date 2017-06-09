PICTURES: Video shows group assault driver as he arrives to vote at Havant polling station

A VIDEO has emerged online showing a group of people attacking a car driver as he went to cast his vote.

The footage, posted by Twitter user @WiseBikes, was captured near the Stride Centre polling station in Daffodil Way, Havant, on Thursday afternoon.

It shows a group of people, including children, attempt to stop a car driving down the road by blocking it with bins.

When the driver got out the car to confront the group, he was pushed backwards by a woman into his seat before a young boy kicks and damages one of the wing mirrors.

Green Party candidate for Havant, Tim Dawes, said he believed the group had become frustrated with the high volume of vehicles using the road to get to the polling station.

He said: ‘There is no excuse for what happened but the people there obviously felt their lives were being disrupted.’

Nick Leach, Havant’s acting returning officer, confirmed there had been no incidents reported at the polling station.

He added that the incident had been reported to the police.