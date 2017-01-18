Police ask residents for their priorities

PEOPLE are being asked to tell police their priorities for the area.

And Charles Dickens ward councillor Stephen Morgan has urged residents to get in touch.

He said: ‘Local people are telling me that crime and safety is one of their top local concerns at the moment. It’s therefore my priority to make sure our streets are safer.

‘I will be working closely with the police to ensure local people see action in our communities.

‘Spending a few minutes answering the survey will allow the neighbourhood team to gather the information they need to provide a better service and set policing priorities that matter to local people. Please have your say.’

Sgt Richard Holland added: ‘It’s important that we have your views on how we can best meet the needs of everyone within the community

The survey can be completed at surveymonkey.co.uk/r/dickenscharles

It is designed to identify issues in the neighbourhood.